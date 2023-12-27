New York Times Sues Microsoft and OpenAI for Copyright Infringement

Mark Bergen reports:

The New York Times Co. sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc. for using its content to help develop artificial intelligence services, in a sign of the increasingly fraught relationship between the media and a technology that could upend the news industry.

The technology firms relied on millions of copyrighted articles to train chatbots like ChatGPT and other AI features, allegedly causing billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages, according to a lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday. The Times didn’t specify its monetary demands.

Representatives from Microsoft and OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.