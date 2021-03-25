New York Considering Dramatic Expansion of Consumer Privacy Rights

Delonie A. Plummer, Damon W. Silver and Jeffrey M. Schlossberg of JacksonLewis write:

In 2018, the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), which provides for an expansive array of privacy rights and obligations, was enacted. At the time, it was reasonable to wonder whether California’s bold example would catalyze similar activity in other states. It’s clear now that it has. Virginia recently passed its own robust privacy law, the Consumer Data Protection Act (“CDPA”), and New York, as well as other states, like Florida, appear poised to follow suit. (Building on its own momentum, California passed another privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CPRA”), last November, which expands the rights and obligations established by the CCPA).