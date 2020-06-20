New York City Passes New Surveillance Transparency Law

From EPIC.org:

[On June 18], the New York City Council passed the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act, a law that enables public oversight of surveillance technologies used by the New York Police Department. The POST Act will require the police to publish documents explaining their use of surveillance technologies, accept public comments about them, and provide a final surveillance impact and use policy to the public. EPIC has worked for years to focus public attention on the privacy impact of emerging surveillance technologies, and has pursued open government cases against the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to release information about cell site simulators and other surveillance technologies. EPIC has recently launched a project to track and review algorithms used in the criminal justice system.