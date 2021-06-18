New York City Biometric Ordinance Effective July 9, Are You Ready?

Jun 182021
Liisa Thomas, Kari Rollins, and Julia Kadish of Sheppard Mullin write:
New York City recently enacted a biometric ordinance that is set to come into effect July 9, 2021. With this ordinance, NYC joins other cities (like Portland) in regulating the use of biometric information. The ordinance may impact retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the city that use security cameras with facial-recognition technology or otherwise collect biometric identifiers from their customers.
Applicability. The law applies to commercial establishments (like the type itemized above) that collect “biometric identifier information” from “customers.”
Read more on Eye on Privacy.