New York bans facial recognition in schools until at least 2022

Dec 232020
December 23, 2020 Featured News, Laws, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Colin Wood reports:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday making his state the first to ban the use of facial recognition technology and other biometric technology in both public and private K-12 schools.
The new law places a moratorium on schools purchasing or using biometric technology until at least July 1, 2022 or until a study is conducted determining acceptable use of the technology, whichever comes later.
