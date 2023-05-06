New Tool Shows if Your Car Might Be Tracking You, Selling Your Data

 May 6, 2023

Joseph Cox reports:

new tool that is free to use for consumers aims to better inform people about the types of data their particular car manufacturer might be collecting and sharing about their identity and driving patterns.

The Vehicle Privacy Report tool, made by automotive privacy company Privacy4Cars, is based on a manual and automatic analysis of car manufacturers’ data collection policies. Users enter their vehicle identification number (VIN), and the tool provides information based on those policies.

Read more at Vice.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

