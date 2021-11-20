New State Privacy Laws Impose Higher Restrictions on Processing Sensitive Personal Data

Nov 202021
Robinson + Cole LLP write:
With the passage of the Colorado Privacy Act, Colorado joins Virginia and California as early adopters of state-level privacy legislation. These laws impose higher restrictions on companies processing specific sensitive categories of data that reveal information such as sexual orientation and ethnic origin. However, the law remains unclear on what constitutes “revealing” information. For example, do the data need to be explicit or is implicit information protected as well?
