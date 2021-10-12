New resources on privacy harms

 October 12, 2021

Professors Daniel Solove and Danielle Citron have revised their important article, Privacy Harmsforthcoming 102 B.U. Law Review __ (2022). You can download the latest draft for free on SSRN.

“Among other things,” Dan writes, “we rethought the typology to add top-level categories and subcategories.”

Other papers on harms that the two have co-authored:

