New resources on privacy harms

October 12, 2021
Of note:
Professors Daniel Solove and Danielle Citron have revised their important article, Privacy Harms, forthcoming 102 B.U. Law Review __ (2022). You can download the latest draft for free on SSRN.
“Among other things,” Dan writes, “we rethought the typology to add top-level categories and subcategories.”
Other papers on harms that the two have co-authored:
- Standing and Privacy Harms: A Critique of TransUnion v. Ramirez, 101 B.U. L. Rev. Online 62 (2021)
- Risk and Anxiety: A Theory of Data Breach Harms, 96 Texas Law Review 737 (2018)