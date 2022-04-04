New high-tech weapon detectors in three Niagara Falls city schools

Eileen Buckley reports:

 The Niagara Falls City School District has installed high-tech weapons screening system in three schools.

The district is spending $641,000 to lease but includes all future technology upgrades.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Laurrie told 7 News that new detection units have been installed at three of his city schools, Niagara Falls High School, LaSalle Preparatory, and Gaskill Preparatory.

As soon students at Niagara Falls High School enter the building, they are walking through this new high-tech weapons detection unit and it detects more than just metal.

Read more at WKBW.

And it’s not just schools and sporting events, these days.  Over on his blog, Joe Cadillic talks about surveillance systems being installed at zoos and museums.

