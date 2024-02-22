Nebraska Passes Genetic Information Privacy Act

Jason C. Gavejian and Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis write:

On February 13, 2024, Nebraska’s Governor signed Legislative Bill 308, which enacts additional consumer protections for consumers in the state. It is similar to another genetic information law passed by Montana last year.

The law takes effect July 17, 2024 (90 days after the legislature adjourns on April 18, 2024).

Covered Businesses

The law applies to direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies which are defined as an entity that:

Offers consumer genetic testing products or services directly to a consumer; or,

Collects, uses, or analyzes genetic data that resulted from a direct-to-consumer genetic testing product or service and was provided to the company by the consumer.

The law does not cover entities that are solely engaged in collecting, using, or analyzing genetic data or biological samples in the context of research under federal law.

Covered Consumers

The law applies to an individual who is a resident of the State of Nebraska.