Nationwide push to require social media age verification raises questions about privacy, industry standards
May 10, 2023 Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Tonya Riley reports:
Lawmakers in Washington and in statehouses around the country are seeking to compel tech companies to prove the age of their users, part of a growing national effort to better protect young children from the harms of the internet. But requiring age-verifying technology to keep teenagers away from potentially harmful content online has its own set of risks for children and their families.
Utah and Arkansas have already passed legislation that requires social media companies to verify user ages, mandating that anyone under 18 get consent from a parent. At least seven other states are considering similar laws.
h/t, Joe Cadillic