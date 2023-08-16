NASCAR Sued for Sharing Customer Viewing History With Facebook

Aug 162023
Christopher Brown reports:
NASCAR improperly disclosed to Meta Platforms Inc. the video-viewing histories of visitors to its website in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act, a proposed federal class action said.
The protection act allows individuals to recoup as much as $2,500 per class member from entities that disclose their video—or similar media—viewing history without express permission, and has driven a surge of litigation over the last year. Prominent defendants include Peacock TV, General Mills Inc., MLB, and the NFL.
The case is Myers et al v. National Association For Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. et al, Middle District of Florida (Orlando), 6:23-cv-01540-WWB-LHP.