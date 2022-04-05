Murder probes get data-privacy ground rules from EU Court of Justice

Apr 052022
Bloomberg reports:
Murder investigators in the European Union avoided a blanket ban on the use of suspects’ phone records even as the bloc’s top court confirmed a prohibition on the retention of swathes of citizens’ communications data.
The EU Court of Justice said on Tuesday that EU law “precludes the general and indiscriminate scooping up of traffic and location data by crime agencies. But on the other hand, judges said national rules can allow the “targeted retention” of traffic and location data for “the purposes of combating serious crime and preventing serious threats to public security.”
