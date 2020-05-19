More Litigation Ahead for Facebook Over Defendants’ Access to Private Posts, California Chief Justice Warns

May 192020
 
 May 19, 2020  Posted by  Business, Court, Featured News

Alaina Lancaster reports:

California’s chief justice warned Facebook Inc.’s Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher attorneys that they can expect more court appearances over criminal defendants’ access to private social media messages in order to build a defense.

During a video hearing Tuesday, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said that the court had never confronted the constitutionality of subpoenaing social media companies for users’ communications and the right to a fair trial, until Facebook v. Superior Court (Touchstone). It’s the same legal question that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up Monday in a similar case against Facebook that alleged the company violated two criminal defendants’ Sixth Amendment and due process rights when it refused to comply with their subpoenas.

Read more on Law.com.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.