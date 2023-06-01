Montana’s New Consumer Data Privacy Law Follows the Leaders … and we’re not talking about California!
Michael B. Katz, Cynthia J. Larose, and Angie K. Isaza-Loaiza of Mintz write:
In Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte signed the Montana’s Consumer Data Privacy Act (S.B. 384) (“MCDPA”) on May 19, 2023 – one of the strongest privacy bills signed in a red state. Montana now becomes the ninth state to enact a comprehensive consumer data privacy law.
Montana’s legislature chose to build its statute on models passed in states like Virginia two years ago and in Connecticut in 2022, with a few interesting distinctions noted in bold in this article.
