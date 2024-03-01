Montana judge declares 3 laws restricting abortion unconstitutional

Shaylee Ragar reports:

Three Montana laws restricting abortion rights, including a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, have been struck down in court as unconstitutional.

District Court Judge Kurt Krueger wrote in his ruling that the regulations attempt to impose severe burdens on abortion access without clear justification or credible evidence.

The laws, passed by the Montana legislature in 2021, would have banned abortion at 20 weeks, barred doctors from prescribing medication abortions via telehealth services, required a 24-hour waiting period for medication abortions, and would have required doctors to offer an ultrasound before an abortion.