Minneapolis Schools’ ‘Gaggle’ Software On Kids’ Devices Reports ‘Gay’, ‘LGBTQ’ Users As It Blocks Porn, Finds At-Risk of Self Harm

Towler Road reports:

Minneapolis Public Schools are using software to monitor student communications in and out of school, raising serious concerns over student privacy, according to the non-profit The 74 ,that has analyzed public records and just issued a report that raises serious concerns related to the use of the Gaggle software that can be used for 24-hour monitoring through school-provided tech devices, and includes Identifying and passing along student interest in keywords including “gay”, “LGBTQ” and others.

Read more on Towler Road.

