MI5 chief asks tech firms for ‘exceptional access’ to encrypted messages

Feb 252020
 
Dan Sabbagh reports:

MI5’s director general has called on technology companies to find a way to allow spy agencies “exceptional access” to encrypted messages, amid fears they cannot otherwise access such communications.

Sir Andrew Parker is understood to be particularly concerned about Facebook, which announced plans to introduce powerful end-to-end encryption last March across all the social media firm’s services.

Read more on The Guardian.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

