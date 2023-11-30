Meta Sues to Halt FTC Privacy Move, Challenging In-House Trials

Sabrina Willmer and Leah Nylen report:
Meta Platforms Inc. sued the US Federal Trade Commission claiming its in-house trials violate the Constitution and asked a court to immediately halt the agency’s bid to change a 2020 privacy settlement.
The social networking giant filed the suit in Washington federal court seeking a halt to FTC proceedings related to Meta’s 2020 privacy pact. It was the second attempt by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram to block the proceeding in court.
