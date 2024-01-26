Meta Asks Court to Halt FTC Privacy Proceedings Pending Appeal

Tonya Riley reports:
Meta Platforms Inc. urged a federal appeals court to block Federal Trade Commission proceedings to revise a 2020 privacy agreement until its appeal of a district court decision allowing the agency to move forward is decided.
The FTC launched proceedings to reopen the 2020 agreement in May 2023, leading Meta to sue in federal court to stop the agency. District of D.C. Judge Timothy Kelly, who oversaw the 2020 settlement, disagreed with the tech giant, ruling in November that he doesn’t have the jurisdiction to stop the agency.
