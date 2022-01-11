Mass General Brigham, Dana-Farber to pay $18.4M settlement over privacy allegations

Jan 112022
January 11, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Healthcare
Jessica Bartlett reports:
Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have agreed to pay a combined $18.4 million settlement over allegations that the institutions fed personally identifiable information about patients to Facebook, Google and other companies.
The class-action lawsuit was filed by two anonymous parties in Suffolk Superior Court in May 2019. The suit alleged that despite numerous privacy assurances on the websites of Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber, the three hospitals disclosed patient information to third-party websites and marketing companies.
h/t, Jeff Drummond’s HIPAA Blog.