MA: Cell “tower dumps” require search warrant based on probable cause

Apr 022022
April 2, 2022 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
John Wesley Hall writes:
Cell “tower dump” of all numbers connected to it requires a search warrant issued on probable cause. Here it was lacking. Commonwealth v. Perry, 2022 Mass. LEXIS 151 (Apr. 1, 2022):
As law enforcement capabilities continue to develop in the wake of advancing technology, so too must our constitutional jurisprudence. To this end, we must grapple with the constitutional implications of “tower dumps,” a relatively novel law enforcement tool that provides investigators with the cell site location information (CSLI) for all devices that connected to specific cell towers during a particular time frame.
Read more from the opinion at FourthAmendment.com.