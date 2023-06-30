L’Oréal Accused of Violating Privacy With Makeup ‘Try-On’ Tech

Jorja Siemons reports:

L’Oréal USA Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit by an Illinois customer who said the company’s online “try-on” feature for makeup unlawfully collected and stored her biometric information.

Many if not all of the companies in L’Oréal’s family of brands offer the technology, which enables customers to virtually try on products by taking photos of their faces, according to a June 26 proposed class action filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

