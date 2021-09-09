License Plate Readers Use Footage From Ring, Smartphones And ATMs To ID Vehicles

Sep 092021
September 9, 2021 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
Flock Safety’s license plate readers can now ID vehicles from any camera source. Basically, Flock Safety has turned every camera in the country into potential license plate readers.[…]Flock Safety claims to care about the privacy of people living in HOA’s and neighborhood associations. All residents have to do to protect their privacy, is email their home address and license plate number to Flock Safety’s “Safe List” and click the “remove my vehicles from footage” box.
“The Safe List allows footage captured of your vehicle to be marked as resident. This way, if a crime happens in your neighborhood and your HOA or trusted neighbor needs to look through Flock footage, they can filter out all known residents in their search. This keeps your vehicle out of the search.”The problem with Flock Safety’s “Safe List” is two-fold…..
Read more on MassPrivateI.