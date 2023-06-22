LexisNexis Is Selling Your Personal Data to ICE So It Can Try to Predict Crimes

Jun 222023
June 22, 2023 Business, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Sam Biddle reports:
The legal research and public records data broker LexisNexis is providing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with tools to target people who may potentially commit a crime — before any actual crime takes place, according to a contract document obtained by The Intercept. LexisNexis then allows ICE to track the purported pre-criminals’ movements.
The unredacted contract overview provides a rare look at the controversial $16.8 million agreement between LexisNexis and ICE, a federal law enforcement agency whose surveillance of and raids against migrant communities are widely criticized as brutal, unconstitutional, and inhumane.
h/t, Joe Cadillic