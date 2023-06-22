LexisNexis Is Selling Your Personal Data to ICE So It Can Try to Predict Crimes

Jun 222023
 
 June 22, 2023  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Sam Biddle reports:

The legal research and public records data broker LexisNexis is providing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with tools to target people who may potentially commit a crime — before any actual crime takes place, according to a contract document obtained by The Intercept. LexisNexis then allows ICE to track the purported pre-criminals’ movements.

The unredacted contract overview provides a rare look at the controversial $16.8 million agreement between LexisNexis and ICE, a federal law enforcement agency whose surveillance of and raids against migrant communities are widely criticized as brutal, unconstitutional, and inhumane.

Read more at The Intercept.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

