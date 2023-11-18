Lewisburg residents turn to the ACLU to protect their right to privacy

Isabela Weiss reports:

In Lewisburg, residents say their local officials violated their right to privacy through their complicated Social Gathering Ordinance.

The ordinance requires residents to file five business days in advance for a permit to hold gatherings with 25 or more people if alcohol is served.

Residents reached out to the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union for legal representation in June. The ACLU-PA found the current ordinance – and an alternative ordinance that the Borough Council abandoned in Oct., – unconstitutional.