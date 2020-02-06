Lawsuit by man who recorded traffic stop in Pevely settles for $75,000

Robert Patrick reported:
A lawsuit by a man who said a Pevely police officer illegally detained him and seized his cellphone has been settled for $75,000, according to settlement documents obtained Monday.
Matthew Rankin, of Corpus Christi, Texas, sued in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in June, claiming that Officer Wayne Casey pried his phone out of his hand using a “thumb lock” and repeatedly threatened him with arrest after Casey spotted Rankin filming a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2019.
h/t, Joe Cadillic