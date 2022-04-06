Law Prof Suggests Geofence Warrants Are A Net Gain For The Public, Even If They Invert The Probable Cause Standard
April 6, 2022 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Tim Cushing writes:
On March 9th, we covered a Virginia court’s decision to reject a geofence/”reverse” warrant as unconstitutional. This was brought to our attention by FourthAmendment.com. Roughly a month later, it’s suddenly news.
The belated coverage — most of which is simply a reprint of an Associated Press report — is kind of terrible. So is the original reporting. Here’s ABC News’ regurgitation of the AP report:
The decision — believed to be the first of its kind — could make it more difficult for police to continue using an investigative technique that has exploded in popularity in recent years, privacy experts say.
