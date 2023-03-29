Judge approves $725 million deal in Meta data privacy class action

Natalie Hanson reports:

A federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval of Facebook parent company Meta’s agreement to pay $725 million to a class of millions of people whose personal information was harvested in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meta Platforms agreed this past December to pay $725 million to settle claims by its users that the social-media behemoth illegally gave third parties, including political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, access to their private information.

The settlement marks the largest recovery ever achieved in a data-privacy class action, and it is the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action.

