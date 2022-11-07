JP Morgan Wants to Make Tenant Data Available to Every Landlord

Chloe Xiang reports:
On Monday, J.P. Morgan Chase announced that it was piloting a new platform called “Story,” an online real estate management that allows landlords to manage their portfolio of properties, collect rent payments, screen tenants, and view market insights including sales prices and vacancy rates.
[…]
“It’s one thing to just enable tenants to submit rent payments online, those kinds of platforms are not uncommon and something that JP Morgan’s platform is intended to help do. But these kinds of platforms are aimed at delivering insights to real estate management companies based on data analytics in a space where there’s already an abundance of technologies that are making decisions about who gets and maintains access to housing,” Ridhi Shetty, the Policy Counsel with the Center for Democracy and Technology’s Privacy & Data Project, told Motherboard.
Read more at Vice.
h/t, Joe Cadillic