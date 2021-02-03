Israeli firm secretly sold spyware to Bangladesh through a criminal gang- Al Jazeera report

Feb 032021
February 3, 2021 Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
MEMO reports:
Israeli-made surveillance equipment sold via a convicted criminal is being used by the Bangladeshi government to target political opposition, an Al Jazeera investigation has found. Classified documents obtained by the Investigative Unit of the Gulf news channel show that the Bangladesh army secretly purchased the Israeli equipment in 2018 using a Bangkok-based middleman and a brother of a powerful Bangladeshi crime family closely connected to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Read more on Middle East Monitor.