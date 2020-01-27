Israel Aims to Be Digital-medical Power, but First Must Iron Out Privacy Issues

Ronny Linder reports:

Apart from natural gas, Israel doesn’t have a lot of natural resources: no oil, no gold, no iron ore and no magnesium. But it does have one resource that has become the gold of the 21st century: information – in particular, the kind that is both especially valuable but especially sensitive – a huge database on the health of the population.

The database is a resource that has been collected, documented, nurtured and maintained with exceptional care and skill for decades. From simple blood tests to MRIs, from records of patients complaining to their family doctor about pain to results of advanced surgery, from birth to death – everything is centrally stored by the Israeli healthcare system.