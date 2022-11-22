Is Everything Sensitive Data?

Nov 222022
 
 November 22, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Laws

Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:

After the recent Court of Justice of the European Union decision on sensitive inferences that can be drawn from the name of your spouse, it is fair to ask: Is everything sensitive data (special category data)?

Katie Hewson of Stephenson Harwood and I were duly skeptical earlier this month at the 7th annual INPLP Annual Conference in Vienna, Austria.

But…

  • It IS a CJEU decision
  • The definition of sensitive information under the new US privacy laws is Article 9 GDPR, plus more
  • Sensitive inferences are a point of focus for the Federal Trade Commission and at issue in the new FTC Kochava case
  • Sensitive inferences take on a new significance in the wake of the Dobbs decision
  • Inferences are personal information and should be included in your response to CA access requests, along with, according to the California Attorney general, a detailed explanation of how the inferences were made (algorithmic transparency)…..

Read more of this post at Privacy Compliance & Data Security

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.