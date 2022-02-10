Iowa Republican Introduces Bill to Put Cameras in Every Public School Classroom

Feb 102022
February 10, 2022 Surveillance, U.S., Workplace, Youth & Schools
Dan Spinelli reports:
Amid the ongoing Republican freakout over Critical Race Theory and the teaching of other supposedly objectionable material in public schools, an Iowa Republican has introduced a bill that would take the policing of the state’s teachers to a whole new level.
Earlier this week, Republican state Rep. Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill to place cameras at the back of public school classrooms so parents can monitor what’s being taught there. The seemingly Orwellian idea would function in a similar way to a body camera on a police officer, Mommsen told The Center Square, a conservative news site.
Read more at Mother Jones.
h/t, Joe Cadillic