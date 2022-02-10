Iowa Republican Introduces Bill to Put Cameras in Every Public School Classroom

Feb 102022
 
 February 10, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Workplace, Youth & Schools

Dan Spinelli reports:

Amid the ongoing Republican freakout over Critical Race Theory and the teaching of other supposedly objectionable material in public schools, an Iowa Republican has introduced a bill that would take the policing of the state’s teachers to a whole new level.

Earlier this week, Republican state Rep. Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill to place cameras at the back of public school classrooms so parents can monitor what’s being taught there. The seemingly Orwellian idea would function in a similar way to a body camera on a police officer, Mommsen told The Center Square, a conservative news site.

Read more at Mother Jones.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

