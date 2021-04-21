Internal Facebook Memo Reveals Company Plan to ‘Normalize’ News of Data Leaks After 500 Million User Breach

Adam Smith reports:

A leaked internal Facebook memo has inadvertently revealed the social media giant’s tactics after its recent data scraping controversy.

Approximately 535 million accounts, one of which belonged to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, had their personal information exposed.

Online tools allowed anyone to check if their information, which included phone numbers, was revealed.

Facebook said it would not notify more than half a billion users about the incident, claiming that it had full visibility on which users would need to be notified. It also said that users’ inability to fix the issue, as well as the data being publicly available, factored into the decision.