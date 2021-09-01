Illinois’ Protecting Household Privacy Act Was Signed Into Law. Now What?

Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:

On August 27, 2021, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protecting Household Privacy Act into law. It goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

House Bill 2553 prohibits Illinois law enforcement agencies from obtaining household electronic data or direct the acquisition of household electronic data from a private third party.

This includes any information or input provided by a person to any device primarily intended for use within a household that is capable of facilitating any electronic communication, excluding personal computing devices (like a personal computer, cell phone, smartphone, or tablet) and digital gateway devices (like a modem, router, wireless access point, or cable set-top box serviced by a cable provider.