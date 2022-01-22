Illinois lawmakers considering mandatory vaccine registry; Elsewhere, campus vaccine and mask surveillance upsets students

Steve Korris reports:

Registration of immunizations in Illinois would change from voluntary to mandatory under a bill Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Highwood) introduced last week.

Critics of HB 4244 include more than 10,000 citizens who have filed opposition slips describing the measure as “asinine,” and “unconstitutional.” Many say they are “disgusted” that lawmakers are even considering the action.

The House committee on Health and Human Services planned to take it up on Wednesday, Jan. 19.