Illinois lawmakers considering mandatory vaccine registry; Elsewhere, campus vaccine and mask surveillance upsets students
Steve Korris reports:
Registration of immunizations in Illinois would change from voluntary to mandatory under a bill Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Highwood) introduced last week.
Critics of HB 4244 include more than 10,000 citizens who have filed opposition slips describing the measure as “asinine,” and “unconstitutional.” Many say they are “disgusted” that lawmakers are even considering the action.
The House committee on Health and Human Services planned to take it up on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Read more at Madison-St. Clair Record.
But vaccine surveillance isn’t the only type of surveillance that is feeling oppressive these days. This week, Peter Cordi reported on student reactions to mask and vaccine mandates in colleges across the country:
Campus Reform spoke to a number of students about their school’s COVID restrictions and health surveillance measures.
Daniel Cona, a junior at College at Brockport, State University of New York (SUNY Brockport) told Campus Reform, “Having to submit proof of my vaccinations to Brockport feels like an invasion of my privacy.”
Michael Gannon, who attends Stony Brook University, which is part of the SUNY system, said he has “considered dropping out so I don’t have to inject myself with drugs that I don’t want in my body.”
Read more at Campus Reform.
h/t, Joe Cadillic