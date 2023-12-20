PogoWasRight.org

Humana also using AI tool with 90% error rate to deny care, lawsuit claims

Posted on by Dissent

Beth Mole reports:

Humana, one the nation’s largest health insurance providers, is allegedly using an artificial intelligence model with a 90 percent error rate to override doctors’ medical judgment and wrongfully deny care to elderly people on the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Humana’s use of the AI model constitutes a “fraudulent scheme” that leaves elderly beneficiaries with either overwhelming medical debt or without needed care that is covered by their plans. Meanwhile, the insurance behemoth reaps a “financial windfall.”

Read more at Ars Technica.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

