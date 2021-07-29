House’s Resolve to Curb Surveillance State Faces Biggest Test Since Trump Presidency

Jul 292021
July 29, 2021 Laws, Surveillance
Sara Sirota reports:
In a huge win for surveillance reformers, the House Rules Committee agreed on Wednesday morning to another full chamber vote on a bipartisan proposal that would limit the federal government’s warrantless searches of Americans’ private data. The vote, expected later in the day, will now test rank-and-file lawmakers’ willpower to break with congressional leaders, who’ve killed similar measures in years past, and safeguard their constituents’ Fourth Amendment rights after the Donald Trump presidency brought greater attention across the political spectrum to the surveillance state’s excesses.
Read more on The Intercept.