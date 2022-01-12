Hospitals could gain new tools to ID unidentified patients

Jan 122022
 
 January 12, 2022  Posted by  Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.

I missed this one over the holiday week. Thankfully, Joe Cadillic didn ‘t miss it. Jesse Scheckner reported:

A bill filed in the Florida House this week would allow law enforcement agencies to help hospitals identify unidentified patients and empower social workers to make decisions about patients’ continued care.

HB 1021, which Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin of Miami-Dade County filed Monday, would add language to Florida Statute clearing the way for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local police agencies to use available biometric tools to identify “otherwise unidentifiable” patients.

Read more at Florida Politics.

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.