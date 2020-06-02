Homeland Security Is Working to Access 300 Million More Facial Recognition Photos

Jun 022020
 
 June 2, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

David Gershgorn writes:

Historically, federal agencies like the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have had to rely on their own data to run facial recognition or automated fingerprint searches. For example, the DHS has access to photos of people who have crossed the U.S. border; the FBI has a database of mugshots.

But now federal agencies are working to greatly expand access to each others’ facial recognition databases, according to a  released by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month. The move would allow DHS to more easily search the enormous databases of passport or visa holders, as well as many who have been in contact with the criminal justice system.

Read more on OneZero.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.