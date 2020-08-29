Here come the Covid Detention Centers

Aug 292020
 
 August 29, 2020  Posted by  Laws

Bill Sardi writes:

New York State bill A99 which is now under consideration in the NY State legislature. It allows the state to take an individual “suspected” of being infected or contaminated to a detention center and there compel her or him to receive any medical treatment deemed necessary – including forced vaccination. – See page 4 line 26 of  bill below..

This bill could become the model for other similar bills to be passed into law in other states. Virgina and Massachusetts are already signaling mandatory vaccinations.

Read the bill on LewRockwell.com

via Joe Cadillic

