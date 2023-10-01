Grindr Loses Bid to Topple Norwegian Data Watchdog’s Record Fine

LGBTQ dating company Grindr Inc. lost a bid to overturn a record 65 million krone ($6.2 million) fine in Norway for unlawfully disclosing user data to advertisers without their consent.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority on Friday said its original fine was upheld on appeal.

The case stems from a 2020 complaint by the nation’s consumer council after finding that Grindr disclosed user information such as location data, IP addresses and people’s age and gender for marketing purposes. The disputed behavior happened between July 2018 and April 2020, when Grindr changed its consent policy, the watchdog said.