Government Surveillance All Too Common for Muslims, Group Says

Samantha Hawkins reports:

“It makes me so sick that they spied on us all of the time.”

“We came here for freedom of speech, freedom of religion. But we learned through experience that these things are untouchable.”

Nahla Al-Arian and her family were spied on for more than a decade by the U.S. government. Eventually, her husband Sami Al-Arian was imprisoned for his alleged involvement with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He later struck a deal with prosecutors and was deported to Turkey. He was innocent.