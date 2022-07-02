Google says it will delete users’ location history at abortion clinics, other ‘personal’ data

Jul 022022
July 2, 2022 Business, Featured News, Online, Surveillance, U.S.
Olivia Olander reports:
Google will delete location data after people visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other sensitive locations, the tech giant announced in a blog post Friday.
The update “will take effect in the coming weeks,” Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post.
[…]
Google will also delete data entries of users who visit counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and plastic surgery clinics, Fitzpatrick wrote. Tracking location history is off by default, and it can be deleted at any time, she added.
Read more at Politico.