Google must investigate links for false information, says top EU court adviser

If someone asks for links to be removed from Google because they are false, the company must look into the claim, said an adviser to the European Court of Justice in a non-binding opinion issued Thursday.

Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella found that, when Google is asked to remove something from its search results, it is responsible for fact-checking the results. The underlying case arose in Germany and involves two financial service providers accused of malfeasance by a purported extortion blog.

