Google must investigate links for false information, says top EU court adviser

April 7, 2022 Featured News, Non-U.S., Online
Molly Quell reports:
If someone asks for links to be removed from Google because they are false, the company must look into the claim, said an adviser to the European Court of Justice in a non-binding opinion issued Thursday.
Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella found that, when Google is asked to remove something from its search results, it is responsible for fact-checking the results. The underlying case arose in Germany and involves two financial service providers accused of malfeasance by a purported extortion blog.
