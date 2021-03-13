Google Must Face Suit Over Snooping on ‘Incognito’ Browsing

 March 13, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Online, U.S.

Malathi Nayak and Joel Rosenblatt report:

Google failed to kill a lawsuit alleging that it secretly scoops up troves of internet data even if users browse in “Incognito” mode to keep their search activity private.

The consumers who filed the case as a class action alleged that even when even they turn off data collection in Chrome, other Google tools used by websites end up amassing their personal information. A federal judge on Friday denied the Alphabet Inc. unit’s initial request to throw out the case.

Read more on Bloomberg.

