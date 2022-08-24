Google faces ‘spam ads’ ePrivacy complaint in France

Aug 242022
Natasha Lomas reports:
Google is facing a fresh privacy complaint in Europe over ads it inserts into its Gmail email service in the guise of emails.
Privacy advocacy group, noyb, has filed the complaint with France’s data protection watchdog, the CNIL, claiming the adtech giant has breached the European Union’s ePrivacy Directive rules on direct marketing by failing to gain consent from Gmail users for the ads it displays inside their inboxes, alongside promotional emails they have actually signed up for.
