Google Contractor Pays Parents $50 to Scan Their Childrens’ Faces

Joseph Cox reports:
Google is collecting the eyelid shape and skin tone of children via parent submitted videos, according to a project description online reviewed by 404 Media. Canadian tech conglomerate TELUS, which says it is working on Google’s behalf, is offering parents $50 to film their children wearing various props such as hats or sunglasses as part of the project, the description adds.
The project shows the methods some companies are using to build machine learning, artificial intelligence, or facial recognition datasets and products.
Read more at 404 Media.
h/t, Joe Cadillic