Google Calls Face-Scan Suit a Misfit for Biometric Privacy Law

Jun 202020
 
Daniel R. Stoller reports:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said a California federal court should dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company violated an Illinois law that protects biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, because the statute doesn’t pertain to photographs.

The plaintiffs accuse the company of creating faceprints from consumer photos, not actual people, so the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act doesn’t apply, Google told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

